Urgent Action: USA Stop the execution of a man with a mental disability

Benjamin Cole, aged 57, is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma on 20 October 2022.

He was sentenced to death in December 2004 for killing his nine-month-old daughter in December 2002.

He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage. Throughout the years his lawyers have described him as an individual who has been unable to assist them in his case, both at trial and during appeals. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is due to hold a clemency hearing and vote on the case on 27 September 2022.

We urge the members of the Board to recommend to Governor Kevin Stitt that he commute Benjamin Cole’s death sentence.

