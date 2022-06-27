USA: Stop the abortion bans and protect the right to abortion care

The United States Supreme Court has ruled to end protections of the right to abortion. This means that now individual states across the USA regulate the right to abortion. Abortion is already totally or near-totally banned in 26 states in the USA– more than half of the country–with more poised to enact restrictions or bans on the right to abortion.

It’s clear: the United States is regressing when it comes to the human right to abortion care.

Access to abortion is a human right. Under international human rights law, everyone has the right to life, the right to health, and the right to be free from violence, discrimination, and torture or other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy against their will — for whatever reason — is a violation of those rights. Abortion must be legal, safe and accessible for all.

Help us ensure all people have access to abortion care.

We must support and show solidarity with all those fighting for reproductive rights and justice in the USA. The overturning of Roe v Wade is the culmination of a decades-long campaign to control the bodies of women, girls, and people who can become pregnant. This campaign against women’s bodies and rights hasn’t just been waged in the USA, but across the globe, including here in Europe.

Tell governors across the USA to stop the abortion bans and protect the right to abortion care in their states.