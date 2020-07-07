USA: Free Asylum Seeker at Risk of Deportation

“They would eat me like hot cake. They would even kill me if they got to know that I am on the way going back…” — Pastor Steven

Steven Tendo, or Pastor Steven, is an ordained minister, human rights activist, and detained asylum‐seeker facing imminent deportation to Uganda, where he will likely be killed by security agencies if returned. He fled to the USA seeking asylum after he was brutally tortured by government forces who amputated two of his fingers, and killed several of his family members.

Detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over 18 months, his health has rapidly deteriorated from inadequate care in detention for his diabetes: he is going blind and suffers numbness and tingling in his extremities.

As the world continues to cope with the COVID‐19 pandemic, people in detention are facing severe danger in crowded facilities with negligent medical care. Pastor Steven faces life-threatening complications if he contracts COVID‐19; over fifty people detained in the same facility as him already tested positive.

ICE is responsible for the health and safety of people in its custody, and Pastor Steven must be allowed to remain in the USA while he pursues the right to seek asylum.

The U.S. must act quickly to save Pastor Steven’s life.

Demand ICE to immediately stop his deportation and free him now.