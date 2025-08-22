Urgent Action – UK: End Prosecution of Peaceful Protestors

On 9 August, 522 protestors were arrested in London, with more than 200 others arrested for similar offences in London and across the UK on previous weekends, for peacefully opposing the ban introduced on 5 July, against ‘Palestine Action’. 70 have since been charged with terrorism-related offences under the UK’s counter terror legislation and more charges are threatened.
Amnesty International condemns the use of this legislation against protestors and is calling on the relevant authorities across all UK legal jurisdictions to drop the existing charges and to take no further action against these and any other individuals arrested and charged simply for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.