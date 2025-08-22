Urgent Action – UK: End Prosecution of Peaceful Protestors

Post Body

Dear Directors of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Lord Advocate, I am writing to express deep concern at the arrests and potential prosecutions of over 700 individuals peacefully protesting the UK government’s recent proscription of ‘Palestine Action’. Since the ban against ‘Palestine Action’ came into effect on 5 July, over 700 people have been arrested across the country for their engagement in acts of peaceful protest opposing the proscription. The majority of these arrests have followed protests organised by Defend Our Juries (DOJ), a grassroots campaigning group, where people have held placards with the slogan, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”. 522 of the over 700 arrests were carried out on 9 August alone, when DOJ held a civil disobedience protest in London, in front of Parliament. All have since been released under investigation or on bail. As of 22 August, 70 individuals across the UK have been formally charged with terror related offences, under either section 12 or section 13 of the UK’s 2000 Terrorism Act, with three individuals, at the time of writing, known to be appearing in court on 16 September. Defend our Juries’ next protest is due to take place on 6 September, with fears that more arrests are likely to be carried out. Numerous human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have documented and exposed extensively Israel’s continuing genocide against Palestinians in the Occupied Gaza Strip. Under international human rights law, to which the UK is bound, any restriction on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be lawful, necessary and proportionate to achieving a legitimate aim. Criminalising speech in this context is only permitted when it incites violence or advocates hatred or discrimination. Expressing support for Palestine Action does not, in itself, meet this threshold. The European Court of Human Rights’ case law confirms that such expressions, including those on placards, remain protected speech unless they directly and expressly incite violence. Arresting and prosecuting individuals in this context is a violation of the UK’s obligations under human rights law. I urge you to uphold UK’s human rights commitments and drop the charges and not pursue prosecutions against all those who participated in peaceful protests in support of ‘Palestine Action’. Yours sincerely,