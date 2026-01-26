Urgent Action – Uganda: Human rights lawyer arbitrarily detained (Dr. Sarah Bireete)

On 30 December 2025 Dr. Sarah Bireete, a Ugandan human rights lawyer and constitutional governance expert, was arbitrarily arrested and is currently being arbitrarily detained at Luzira Upper Prison Women’s section. On 2 January 2026, she was charged with unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data. On the same day, the court decided to adjourn the bail application to 21 January 2026 in order to enable prosecutor to respond. This is despite bail guidelines requiring an immediate determination of such requests. Amnesty International calls on the Ugandan authorities to grant her immediate release.