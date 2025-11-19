Urgent Action – Hungary: Pécs pride organiser at risk of prosecution (Géza Buzás-Hábel)

Géza Buzás-Hábel, organiser of the 2025 Pécs Pride, is currently under criminal investigation for planning a peaceful LGBTI+ rights march, which took place on 4 October despite the ban issued by authorities under Hungary’s anti-Pride law. If formal charges are brought, he could face up to one year of imprisonment. Amnesty International calls on the Prosecutor’s Office to immediately close the criminal proceedings, which constitute an undue interference in the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and non-discrimination under European and international human rights law. This case marks a troubling escalation in the criminalisation of LGBTI+ expression and peaceful assembly in Hungary.