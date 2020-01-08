Urgent Action: United Arab Emirates – Release Ahmed Mansoor

Human rights defender and prisoner of conscience Ahmed Mansoor was arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017, solely for peacefully exercising his rights to freedom of expression and association.

On 7 September 2019, Ahmed Mansoor went on a hunger strike to protest his prison conditions after prison guards beat him. For the first week of his hunger strike, prison guards forced him to eat, but from 14 September and until at least 28 October, Ahmed was on continuous hunger strike, ingesting only fluids. His health has deteriorated both physically and psychologically.

Ahmed continues to be held in solitary confinement. He has been denied a mattress, access to books and he is not permitted to go outside to exercise or to receive some fresh air and sunlight. Since the beginning of his detention in 2017, the only improvement to his conditions in prison is that he now has access to running water.

Join us now and take urgent action to call on the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to quash Ahmed Mansoor’s conviction and sentence and release him immediately and unconditionally.