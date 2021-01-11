Urgent Action: Three face execution in Trump’s last weeks

Two men and one woman convicted under USA federal law face execution in the last weeks of the Trump presidency. The USA federal authorities resumed executions after 17 years and have been pursuing an unprecedented number of lethal injections, bucking national and global trends towards abolition.

Lisa Montgomery faces execution on 12 January; Corey Johnson on 14 January; and Dustin Higgs on 15 January. Their legal representatives have highlighted that flaws and arbitrariness that have long affected the use of the death penalty in the USA also affect their cases.

Since resuming USA federal executions after 17 years last July, the Trump administration has put to death a total of eight men and is pursuing a further five executions in its last weeks in office, including that of the only woman on federal death row.

The cases of those selected for execution have been affected by arbitrariness, ineffective legal representation, racial bias, and have involved people with severe mental and intellectual disabilities, in violation of international law and standards.

We urge the USA Attorney General to halt all executions.