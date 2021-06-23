Urgent Action- Tell Boris Johnson to provide vaccines to Nepal.

WE HAVE JUST WEEKS TO SAVE LIVES! LACK OF A SECOND DOSE ENDANGERS OVER 1.4 MILLION IN NEPAL

Over 1.4 million people of at-risk populations in Nepal took their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in early March. They have to get the second one by 7 July.

But because rich countries have hoarded the vaccines, and because pharma companies won’t share the patents for vaccines, Nepal have run out of what little they had.

This means that they can’t give the second round, wasting all of those vaccines in a country that is already overwhelmed with a surge of the deadly virus. Hospitals can’t cope, they don’t have enough oxygen and cremation pits are overflowing.

The UK has historic ties with Nepal, and they and other richer counties have the capacity now to save thousands of peoples lives.

So join the call on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to immediately send 1.4 million vaccines to Nepal!

Give everyone a #AFairShot