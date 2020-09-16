Urgent Action: Slovakia – Reject bill to restrict access to abortion

The Slovak Parliament is currently debating a bill that if passed will impose new barriers on abortion care, endangering the health and well-being of women and girls, and all people who could be seeking an abortion, and violating their human rights.

Measures included in the bill such as doubling the mandatory waiting period and extending its application before accessing an abortion; the imposition of a requirement of a second medical authorisation for abortions on health reasons; and the obligation to state the reasons for seeking an abortion, are unjustified and do not fulfil a medical purpose.

If enacted, the bill will create a dangerous chilling effect on the provision of lawful abortion care in Slovakia, and increase the harmful stigma surrounding abortion.

The Slovak Parliament must urgently reject this bill.