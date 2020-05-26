Urgent Action: Sick activist Saïkou Yaya Diallo arrested despite COVID-19 crisis

Sick political activist arbitrarily detained.

Saïkou Yaya Diallo, legal coordinator of the opposition group National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC in French), was arrested on 7 May and detained at the Judicial Police Directorate in Guinea’s capital Conakry, following a political party conference.

On 12 May, he was charged with “assault, violence, threats and public insults” and transferred to Conakry prison.

Saïkou Yaya Diallo suffers from chronic diabetes which requires a strict diet and treatment. On 12 May, the Guinean authorities confirmed 58 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths in the prison.

His arrest is linked to the alleged forced imprisonment by FNDC members of a suspected government intelligence officer agent during a press conference on 25 March at the headquarters of the political party PADES.

The suspected intelligence officer was reportedly put in an office while waiting for a crowd to disperse outside. Presumably they did this to protect the agent from potential violence from the crowd in retaliation to the killing of 12 people by security forces following controversial elections in the week before. According to several witnesses, Saïkou Yaya Diallo was not involved in any violence.

