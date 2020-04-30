Urgent Action: Russia – journalist Elena Milashina got a death threat for reporting on COVID 19

Journalist at risk after receiving death threat.

Chechnya’s Head Ramzan Kadyrov has posted a video on Instagram in which he issued a death threat aimed at Russian journalist Elena Milashina.

This threat followed the publication of her article about the spread of COVID-19 in Chechnya.

The article was published in Novaya Gazeta on 12 April, regarding the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Chechnya. The article was entitled, “Death of corona virus is a lesser evil – When in Chechnya those who are infected are being equalled to terrorists, people have started to conceal their disease and die at home”, and provoked an un unprecedented response from the Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

Ramzan Kadyrov accused Novaya Gazeta and its journalists of being “puppets of the West” and directly appealed to the Presidential administration and the Federal Security Service (FSB) “to stop those non-humans who are writing and provoking our people.” He further alluded that unless they do it, someone in Chechnya would have to commit a crime to silence the journalist.

This is not the first time that threats and attacks against human rights defenders and journalists in Russia are being neglected and even condoned by the authorities.

This is a violation of Russia’s international human rights obligations to protect human rights defenders and journalists and to promote freedom of expression which leads to further impunity for these crimes.

She is in grave danger and Russian authorities must take urgent steps to ensure her safety.