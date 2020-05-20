Urgent Action: Russia – doctor facing reprisals for discussing shortages of personal protective equipment

Post Body

Chairman of the Healthcare Committee of Volgograd Region Anatoliy Ivanovich Sebelev Dear Chairman of the Healthcare Committee, Dr. Tatyana Revva, an intensive care unit doctor from Kalach-on-Don, has faced reprisals after she repeatedly complained to the hospital’s management about the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other work-related issues. In early March, she reported her concerns to an independent trade union, Doctors’ Alliance, and recorded a video describing the issues confronted by staff in her hospital. Her letter to the union and her video have since been made public. Soon after, the hospital management took disciplinary measures against Tatyana Revva, which she claims are unfounded and target her for her criticism. According to her, within a month she received two formal reprimands and one written warning from the management, and on six occasions had to give written explanations about alleged irregularities in her work. The ongoing disciplinary proceedings against Tatyana Revva have been launched for her purported violation of a patient’s confidentiality. The patient in question is her father who had been admitted to the hospital’s A&E department with a suspected heart attack. Tatyana visited him there and received an official reprimand for it on the grounds that she should have allegedly filled in the patient’s record forms even though she was not a consulting doctor, and this was not her area of expertise. Tatyana Revva has mentioned this incident in a letter to the trade union and in an interview with a journalist. She has not disclosed her father’s personal details or diagnosis and thus did not breach a patient’s confidentiality. Nonetheless, this has become the grounds for the disciplinary proceedings against her and may lead to her dismissal. Tatyana Revva is a frontline health worker and a whistle-blower. She is facing reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression. She has raised matters of public interest, in order to help take effective action to combat the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the highest attainable standard of health. I urge you to take necessary steps to end reprisals (including the ongoing disciplinary proceedings) against Tatyana Revva and ensure that she is able to perform her professional duties, and exercise her right to freedom of expression, without obstruction or harassment by the hospital administration. I also call on you to look into the reports of shortage and inadequacy of personal protective equipment provided to staff at Kalach-on-Don hospital in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and take urgent steps to ensure health workers are adequately protected. Yours sincerely,