Urgent Action: Russia – doctor facing reprisals for discussing shortages of personal protective equipment

Whistle-blower doctor facing reprisals.
Tatyana Revva, doctor from Volgograd region, in southern Russia, is facing disciplinary proceedings that may result in dismissal, following her complaints of the shortage of personal protective equipment and other problems in her hospital in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. She should be able to perform her professional duties, and exercise her right to freedom of expression, without fear of reprisals by the administration.
Dr. Tatyana Revva, an intensive care unit doctor from Kalach-on-Don.In early March, she reported her concerns to an independent trade union, Doctors’ Alliance, and recorded a video describing the issues confronted by staff in her hospital. Her letter to the union and her video have since been made public. Soon after, the hospital management took disciplinary measures against Tatyana Revva, which she claims are unfounded and target her for her criticism
There are ongoing reports of reprisals faced by healthcare workers, civil society activists and human rights defenders in the context of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia. Some activists and whistle-blowers are being persecuted for raising concerns about shortage of necessary equipment, lack of training, low pay or unsafe working conditions. Others – for merely trying to help.
