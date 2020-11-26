Urgent Action: Protect leading Human Rights organisation in Egypt

Three staff members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights arbitrarily arrested and ill-treated.

Egyptian security forces arrested, between 15 and 19 November 2020, Mohamed Basheer, Karim Ennarah, and Gasser Abdel-Razek, senior staff at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), a leading independent human rights NGO.

They are arbitrarily detained pending investigations into “terrorism” and other unfounded charges, solely in retaliation for EIPR’s human rights work.

EIPR Executive Director Gasser Abdel-Razek is being held in solitary confinement in cruel and inhuman conditions at the Liman Tora Prison.

The EIPR works on civil liberties, economic and social rights, criminal justice and environmental justice in Egypt. It defends the rights of religious minorities and members of the LGBT+ community.

Take Urgent Action now to call for their release and to protect them and the human rights movement in Egypt.