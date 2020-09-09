FUNDRAISE Donate
Fundraise Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Morocco – Stop harassing journalist Omar Radi

Urgent Action: Morocco – Stop harassing journalist Omar Radi

By 9th September 2020 Actions

 

9th September 2020, 16:25:55 UTC

The Moroccan authorities had been harassing journalist Omar Radi since the publication in June 2020 of an Amnesty International report revealing they had unlawfully spied on him through his phone.

He has been charged with “harming national security” and “rape”.

Moroccan authorities are subjecting him to legal harassment. On 25 June 2020 and six subsequent occasions in July 2020, he was summoned by the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations and questioned about phone calls and text messages dating back to 2011 and transfers of funds to his bank account. On 29 July, he was charged and detained and is due to stand trial before the First Instance Court of Casablanca on 22 September 2020.

Omar Radi is an investigative journalist and activist from Morocco. His investigations have focused on political affairs, including the relations between political powers and business elites in Morocco and suspected corruption by the authorities.

Omar Radi is a vocal critic of the government’s human rights record and has investigated corruption by the authorities.

Demand the Moroccan authorities stop the harassment.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: