Urgent Action: Lack of oxygen to treat patients in Manaus

COVID patients do not have access to oxygen in Manaus, Brazil.

Manaus, the capital of the Amazonas State, is facing a health crisis due to a spike in COVID-19 infections. There is now a critical lack of oxygen to treat patients currently hospitalised.

Despite an initial supply of oxygen by the federal government, authorities must ensure its continued supply and other equipment needed to guarantee the right to health of the people of Manaus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, around 6.000 have died in the State of Amazonas, most of them in the capital city Manaus.