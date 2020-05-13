Urgent Action: Kenya – Forcibly evicted residents left homeless and vulnerable to COVID-19

7,000 forcibly evicted made homeless and vulnerable to homelessness.
More than 7,000 households of Kariobangi Sewerage Farmers Slum, Korogocho Market, Kisumu Ndogo and Nyayo Village, Nairobi, Kenya, were forcibly evicted by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) between 4 and 6 May.
Residents have title deeds to their homes and have been paying levies to the county government for the land.
The residents are now homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing their vulnerability to contracting the virus.
The NCWSC evicted the residents despite obtaining interim orders from the Environment and Lands Court halting the evictions.
Access to adequate housing is critical to protection from Covid-19, preventing its spread and recovering from it.
