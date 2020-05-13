Urgent Action: Kenya – Forcibly evicted residents left homeless and vulnerable to COVID-19

Post Body

H.E Uhuru Kenyatta The President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Dear H.E, President Uhuru Kenyatta, I am very concerned that more than 7,000 households from Kariobangi Sewerage Farmers Slum, Korogocho Market, Kisumu Ndogo and Nyayo Village have been left homeless after facing forced eviction by the NCWSC between 4 and 6 May. On 2 May, the Officer Commanding Police Division of Starehe Division and Deputy County Commissioner told residents of Kariobangi Sewerage Farmers Slum to vacate their homes and allow NCWSC to use the land to which they claimed ownership. However, residents have title deeds and have been paying land rates or levies to the government for the land. On 3 May, the residents sought and obtained an interim order from the Environment and Land Court to halt the eviction until the matter was heard on 7 May. However, according to residents, NCWSC representatives tore up the court order when it was presented to them and proceeded to demolish homes. Access to adequate housing is critical to protection from Covid-19, preventing its spread and recovering from it. The forced eviction is a violation of the right to adequate housing and the resulting homelessness has increased the vulnerability of the affected residents to contracting the disease I am very concerned that in the context of this deadly pandemic, residents are now exposed to the cold and rain, and have no form of shelter, water, food, or sanitation facilities. In light of the above, I call on you to: • Announce a moratorium on evictions in Kenya for the period of the Covid-19 pandemic; • Ensure that victims of the forced eviction from Kariobangi Sewerage Farmers Slum, Korogocho Market, Kisumu Ndogo and Nyayo Village are provided with emergency alternate housing, effective remedy and relief; • Initiate an inquiry into the disregard of the Environment and Lands Court orders by the NCWSC and ensure that those responsible are held to account; • Announce a moratorium on mass evictions until adequate legal and procedural safeguards are in place to ensure that they comply with international human rights standards and national laws. Kind regards,