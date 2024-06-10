Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action: Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories – Free Forcibly Disappeared Palestinian Surgeon

10th June 2024, 15:52:43 UTC

On 24 March 2024, Palestinian surgeon Khaled Al Serr was detained by the Israeli military at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Nearly two months have passed and his family are yet to receive any information from the Israeli authorities about his condition, whereabouts or grounds for his arrest.

Demand Israeli authorities immediately release Dr. Khaled Al Serr and remind them healthcare workers are not targets!

Dr. Khaled Al Serr’s family has only received scraps of information from released detainees who were held along with Dr. Khaled Al Serr, including one detainee who reported that Dr. Khaled Al Serr was subjected to torture and other ill-treatment.

These conditions amount to enforced disappearance.

Pending Dr. Khaled Al Serr’s release, authorities must disclose to Dr. Khaled Al Serr’s family his fate and whereabouts and grounds of detention and ensure his access to a lawyer, medical care and family members.

The enforced disappearance of Dr. Khaled Al Serr is part of the ongoing Israel’s Israeli attacks against healthcare workers and the healthcare system in Gaza. Healthcare workers continue to endure increasingly horrific and inhumane conditions whilst caring for their patients due to military operations and the blocking of adequate medical supplies and fuel.

Call on Israeli authorities to immediate release Dr. Khaled Al Serr and to put an end to the enforced disappearance of other Palestinian health workers from Gaza.

