Urgent Action: Israel- Free Salah Hammouri, Palestinian lawyer.

French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri has been issued a four-month administrative detention order.
He holds a Jerusalem residency permit and works as a field researcher for Palestinian NGO Addameer, a legal aid and prisoners’ rights NGO that, together with five other civil society groups, was declared by the Israeli government a “terrorist organisation” in October 2021.
Saleh Hammouri has been held without charge or trial since 7 March.
Since 2002, Israeli authorities have persistently harassed Salah Hammouri, who has been detained several times.
He is also at risk of deportation as Israel’s Ministry of Interior has taken action to revoke his residency status in East Jerusalem.
Israel’s systematic use of administrative detention violates international human rights law. Its use as such results in arbitrary detention, and if prolonged or repeated can amount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment. This could constitute as an inhuman act perpetrated to maintain a system of apartheid, which is crime against humanity.
The Israeli authorities must release Salah Hammouri immediately and ensure that he is allowed to keep his residency status in Jerusalem and continue with his human rights work without fear of reprisals.
Take Urgent Action Now!