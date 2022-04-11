Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Israel- Free Salah Hammouri, Palestinian lawyer.

Urgent Action: Israel- Free Salah Hammouri, Palestinian lawyer.

By 11th April 2022 Actions

 © Private

11th April 2022, 16:52:27 UTC

French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri has been issued a four-month administrative detention order.

He holds a Jerusalem residency permit and works as a field researcher for Palestinian NGO Addameer, a legal aid and prisoners’ rights NGO that, together with five other civil society groups, was declared by the Israeli government a “terrorist organisation” in October 2021.

Saleh Hammouri has been held without charge or trial since 7 March.

Since 2002, Israeli authorities have persistently harassed Salah Hammouri, who has been detained several times.

He is also at risk of deportation as Israel’s Ministry of Interior has taken action to revoke his residency status in East Jerusalem.

Israel’s systematic use of administrative detention violates international human rights law. Its use as such results in arbitrary detention, and if prolonged or repeated can amount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment. This could constitute as an inhuman act perpetrated to maintain a system of apartheid, which is crime against humanity.
The Israeli authorities must release Salah Hammouri immediately and ensure that he is allowed to keep his residency status in Jerusalem and continue with his human rights work without fear of reprisals.

Take Urgent Action Now!

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: