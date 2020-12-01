Urgent Action: Iranian-Swedish doctor at risk of execution

Post Body

Head of judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi C/o Embassy of the Islamic Republic of iran On 24 November 2020, at the prosecutor’s office of Evin prison Ahmadreza Djalali, his family and lawyer were told that the prosecution authorities had issued an order to the office for implementation of sentences instructing for Ahmadreza Djalali’s death sentence to be carried out. Officials at the prosecutor’s office did not specify the execution date but said that the sentence will be carried out within a week, or no later than 1 December. Ahmadreza Djalali was subsequently transferred to solitary confinement in section 209 of Evin prison. On the same day, he told his wife, who resides in Sweden, in a phone call lasting less than two minutes this news and that he would be transferred to Raja’i Shahr prison in Karaj for the implementation of his sentence. This was also his first phone call to his family since mid-October 2020. Prison authorities had blocked his phone access citing orders by the ministry of intelligence to the prosecution authorities after he conducted an interview with a media outlet abroad. Based on information available to Amnesty International, the prosecution authorities said on 24 November that Ahmadreza Djalali's death sentence should be carried out as all avenues for appeal, judicial review or pardon had been exhausted. Ahmadreza Djalali was sentenced to death for “corruption on earth” (efsad-e fel-arz) in October 2017 after a grossly unfair trial before Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran. The court relied primarily on “confessions” that Ahmadreza Djalali says were obtained under torture and other ill-treatment while he was held in prolonged solitary confinement without access to a lawyer. These included threats to execute him, kill or otherwise harm his children, who live in Sweden, and his mother, who lives in Iran. Amnesty International has consistently held that that the offence of “corruption on earth” fails to meet requirements for clarity and precision needed in criminal law and breaches the principle of legality and legal certainty. On 9 December 2018, his lawyers learned that Branch 1 of the Supreme Court had upheld his death sentence without granting them an opportunity to file their defence submissions on his behalf. At least two requests for a judicial review of Ahmadreza Djalali’s case have been rejected by the Supreme Court. I ask you to immediately halt plans to execute Ahmadreza Djalali, and quash his conviction and sentence, and immediately provide him access to his family and lawyers. I further call on you to release Ahmadreza Djalali immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation, as per the recommendation of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in his case. Pending his release, ensure also that Ahmadreza Djalali is protected from torture and other ill-treatment, and order a prompt, independent, effective, and impartial investigation into his allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, bringing to justice anyone found responsible in fair trials and without recourse to the death penalty. I call on you to establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty. Yours sincerely,