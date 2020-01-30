Urgent Action: Iran – stop Houshmand Alipour’s execution

Post Body

Houshmand Alipour, from Iran's Kurdish minority, was sentenced to death on 29 December 2019 following an unfair trial on 31 October 2019, during which the court relied on a false "confession", which he says was extracted from him under torture and other ill-treatment, to convict him. He was tried before Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, and was convicted of "armed rebellion against the state" (baghi). He was also convicted of several other charges including "spreading propaganda against the system" and "membership of a group with the purpose of disrupting national security", for which he received a total of 16 years in prison. Mohammad Ostadghader, who faced trial alongside Houshmand Alipour, was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment for multiple charges including "spreading propaganda against the system". Under Iran's Islamic Penal Code, he will be required to serve five years in prison. Houshmand Alipour and Mohammad Ostadghader were arrested on 3 August 2018 by security forces near Saqqez, Kurdistan province, on suspicion of taking part in an armed attack against a security base in that city, which they both deny. Four days after their arrest, on 7 August 2018, Iran's state news agency, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), broadcast a propaganda video in which the men were shown "confessing" to the attack, undermining their rights not to be compelled to incriminate themselves, to the presumption of innocence and to freedom from degrading treatment. Houshmand Alipour has since said that both men were tortured into making the "confessions" during interrogations when they had no access to a lawyer. He told his family that the only reason he made the "confession" was to stop the torture. He has been allowed only one visit from his family since his arrest. Both men have been denied access to lawyers of their own choosing and were given access to a state-appointed lawyer only after 31 August 2018, when they were transferred from a detention centre in Baneh, Kurdistan province, to one in Sanandaj. They have since been transferred to Sanandaj central prison. Their lawyer has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against their convictions and sentences. I urge you to quash Abdullah Karmollah Chab and Ghassem Abdullah's convictions and death sentences; and release them unless there is sufficient evidence, not obtained through torture or other ill-treatment, to charge them with a recognisable criminal offence. In addition, I urge you to grant them a fair trial, without recourse to the death penalty. I urge you to provide them with ongoing access to their families and lawyers. I also urge you to ensure that they are protected from torture and other ill-treatment, and to order an independent and impartial investigation into their torture allegations, bringing to justice anyone responsible. I urge you to quash Houshmand Alipour's and Mohammad Ostadghader's convictions and sentences and grant them a fair retrial in proceedings that meet international fair trial standards and without recourse to the death penalty. I urge you to provide them access to their families and lawyers of their own choosing and ensure that they are protected from torture and other ill-treatment. I call on you to stop permitting "confessions" obtained under torture and other ill-treatment as evidence in court, to ensure an end to the broadcasting of forced "confessions" and to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty.