Urgent Action: India imprisons human rights defenders with health concerns, vulnerable to COVID-19

By 22nd April 2020 Actions

 

22nd April 2020, 10:58:32 UTC

Crackdown on dissent continues during COVID-19.

Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde were arrested on 14 April 2020, and charged under various provisions for their involvement in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon riots.

Both Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, are over 65 years old and have underlying heart ailments. Currently held in NIA custody, they will be sent to India’s overcrowded prisons during this Covid-19 pandemic, despite the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urging all states to release “every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views” on 3 April 2020.

These brave activists have been targeted for their work with some of India’s most vulnerable people, like Adivasis and Dalits.

These arrests appear to be politically motivated and relate to the massive crackdown on human rights defenders in 2018.

The crackdown continues against human rights defenders, many organisations and individuals seeking accountability and engaging in human rights advocacy have been targeted.

