Urgent Action: Hong Kong- Free human rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung

10th May 2022, 15:49:05 UTC

Human rights lawyer and China’s labour rights advocate Chow Hang-tung faces 10 years imprisonment for commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown.

Chow Hang-tung was charged for ‘inciting subversion’ under the new National Security Law on 9 September 2021 and she could be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

She was the vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (the Alliance), the organiser of the annual Hong Kong vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown since 1990.

She was targeted simply for commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. This act is a mere peaceful expression of opinion, which is permissible under international human rights law and standards, and must not be criminalised.

Demanding justice and remembering victims of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown are peaceful expressions that cannot be restricted under the pretext of national security.

The charges against Chow Hang-tung must be dropped and she must be released immediately.

