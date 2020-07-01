Urgent Action: Honduras indigenous defenders threatened for helping prisoners infected with COVID-19

On 22 June 2020, the Civic Council of Popular Indigenous Organisations of Honduras (COPINH) were threatened.

They received a digital flyer in which an unknown group threatened to burn down the organisation’s “Utopia” facility in La Esperanza, Intibucá department, after COPINH offered this space as an isolation centre for people in prison infected with COVID-19. A group of around 60 people showed up at their “Utopia” facility threatening to take it over.

The threats made against COPINH occur in a context of several recent attacks denounced by the organisation, and in a hostile environment in Honduras for the defence of human rights in general due to the government’s measures to confront COVID-19.

COPINH continue to be threatened and attacked since founder of the organisation, Berta Cáceres, was murdered four years ago.

Take urgent action to urge authorities to ensure the safety of COPINH members and investigate all attacks against them.