FUNDRAISE Donate
Fundraise Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Honduras indigenous defenders threatened for helping prisoners infected with COVID-19

Urgent Action: Honduras indigenous defenders threatened for helping prisoners infected with COVID-19

By 1st July 2020 Actions

 © Amnesty International/Sergio Ortiz

1st July 2020, 16:19:13 UTC

On 22 June 2020, the Civic Council of Popular Indigenous Organisations of Honduras (COPINH) were threatened.

They received a digital flyer in which an unknown group threatened to burn down the organisation’s “Utopia” facility in La Esperanza, Intibucá department, after COPINH offered this space as an isolation centre for people in prison infected with COVID-19. A group of around 60 people showed up at their “Utopia” facility threatening to take it over.

The threats made against COPINH occur in a context of several recent attacks denounced by the organisation, and in a hostile environment in Honduras for the defence of human rights in general due to the government’s measures to confront COVID-19.

COPINH continue to be threatened and attacked since founder of the organisation, Berta Cáceres, was murdered four years ago.

Take urgent action to urge authorities to ensure the safety of COPINH members and investigate all attacks against them.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: