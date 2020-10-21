Urgent Action: Guinea – activists charged for mobilising protesters

Pro-democracy activist Oumar Sylla, alias Foniké Mengué, was arrested and arbitrarily detained. He was riding a motorbike with a friend to mobilise protesters on 29 September when he was arrested by police officers in plain clothing.

He refused to follow the police officers on account that they failed to present an arrest warrant. They brutally arrested him, sustaining injuries to his hand and finger.

He has since been held in Conakry prison on fabricated charges. Oumar Sylla is a prisoner of conscience who must be immediately and unconditionally released.

There have been at least 70 arbitrary arrests of people exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression in Guinea from October 2019 to July 2020. At least 50 people were killed by police and army members during the same period in protests.

