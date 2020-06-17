FUNDRAISE Donate
Urgent Action: Guatemala – COVID-19 hospital workers fired and not paid

17th June 2020, 16:30:06 UTC

46 COVID-19 hospital workers fired without pay.

Forty-six facilities and cleaning staff of the public Industrial Park Temporary Hospital in Guatemala City were fired on 5 June and have not received any pay since they began work on 24 March.

The Ministry of Health said they needed a high school degree or university degree to keep their job.

Many of these workers only have a basic education and do not have these papers. They have not been paid since they began work over 12 weeks ago.

We call on the authorities to urgently pay staff for the time worked and carry out an independent investigation into their dismissals which allows for remedies if the dismissals are found to be unfair.

