Urgent Action: Gambia – stop endangering human rights defender Madi Jobarteh

Gambian President Adama Barrow has accused human rights defender Madi Jobarteh of being a “troublemaker” who wants to bring violence into the country during his annual meeting with the Banjul Muslim Elders for Koriteh at the State House on 2 May 2022,
It is believed that this assertion was made in relation to a recent social media post that Madi Jobarteh made calling for the removal of a government minister, due to alleged mismanagement of public lands.
Such statements by the President put Madi Jobarteh’s safety at risk, and fundamentally undermines the right to freedom of expression in Gambia.
This is not the first time that Madi Jobarteh has faced harassment. On 30 June 2020, he was arrested and charged with false information and broadcasting under section 181A of the Criminal Code. On that occasion, he had stated during a Black Lives Matter protest he had organized that the government failed to investigate the killings of three Gambian citizens by police officers.
Take Urgent Action!