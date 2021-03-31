Urgent Action: Free Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya from house arrest

Post Body

Mr.Saad Eddine el Othmani C/O Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco Your Excellency, I am writing to express my grave concern about the arbitrary house arrest of Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya, and several members of her family, including her sister Waraa Khaya. Since 19 November 2020, security forces agents- in both uniform and plain-clothes- have been stationed outside the Khaya family house. On numerous occasions, when Sultana Khaya or other members of the family tried to go out, walking just a few meters from the house, security forces confronted them and pushed them violently back inside. The security forces often blocked their supporters from entering their street, sometimes using arbitrary and abusive force. Relatives were allowed only on a few limited occasions to bring food and medical supplies to Sultana Khaya’s family home. Security forces have severely assaulted Sultana Khaya, members of her family and their visitors. On one occasion in February 2021, her sister, Waraa Khaya said that, when realising that they were not filmed anymore, four security forces beat her by throwing her against a big iron door. The assaults left Sultana Khaya and Waraa Khaya with wounds and bruises all over their bodies. From the start of her house arrest, the authorities have failed to present Sultana with an arrest warrant or a court order, or to inform her of the reason for her arrest. She was only told verbally, by the head of the police forces in Boujdour, that she was forbidden from leaving her house. This unlawful detention is part of a wider crackdown by the Moroccan authorities on Sahrawi activists and critical voices within Western Sahara, which escalated following clashes between Morocco and the Polisario Front in November 2020. Sultana Khaya is known for her vocal peaceful activism in favour of Sahrawi self-determination. Her and her family’s prolonged house arrest amounts to arbitrary detention, as it imposes an undue restriction on their rights to freedom of movement and association. In light of the above, I urge you to end the arbitrary house arrest against Sultana Khaya and her family and respect their right to freedom of movement, expression and association. I urge you to put an end to the assaults that Sultana Khaya and her family are subjected to, open an investigation into the security forces’ arbitrary and abusive force against her and her family, and provide them with adequate reparation for the violation of their right to liberty and other harm suffered. Yours sincerely,