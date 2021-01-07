Urgent Action: Free Maati Monjib

Academic arbitrarily detained.

Moroccan academic and human rights defender Maati Monjib was arrested on 29 December and has been held in arbitrary detention since then.

He had been under a new investigation on accusations of money laundering against him and members of his family. He only received some foreign funds to conduct training workshops for citizen journalists.

Maati Monjib told Amnesty International that this renewed harassment and intimidation are due to a recent radio interview where he criticised the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST, internal intelligence) for their repression of political opponents as well as his open support to detained journalists Omar Radi and Suleiman Raissouni.

Maati Monjib is an academic and founder of the Ibn Rochd Center for Studies and Communication, president of the non-profit organisation Freedom Now and a member of the Moroccan Association for Investigative Journalism. He is also a regular commentator on Moroccan politics in international media, think tanks and academic forums where he often shared opinions and analysis about the Moroccan authorities’ infringement of human rights.

He must be immediately and unconditionally released.