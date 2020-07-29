Urgent Action: Find 22 year old Facundo Astudillo Castro

Disappeared during COVID-19 quarantine.

22-year old Facundo Astudillo Castro went missing on 30 April 2020. Police arrested him in Mayor Buratovich town in the Province of Buenos Aires for violating the COVID-19 quarantine imposed by the State at the national level.

There is contradicting police accounts and other testimonies which have led to the presumption of police responsibility for his disappearance. Three witnesses saw police detain him.

On 2 July his family filed a federal compliant to start investigations into Facundo’s disappearance.

Facundo is still missing- over 80 days later.

We demand authorities determine Facundo’s whereabouts, ensure an independent, effective and impartial investigation into his disappearance and to bring those responsible for his disappearance to justice.