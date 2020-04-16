Urgent Action: Crimea – Prisoner with underlying chest problems at risk of COVID-19

Post Body

Military Prosecutor, Lt.-Gen. Sergei Kolomiyets Dear Military Prosecutor, I am writing concerning Server Mustafayev, who is currently standing trial before the Southern Region Military Court and facing up to 25 years in jail if convicted. He is a human rights defender from Crimea and the founder of the grassroots movement Crimean Solidarity, created following the Russian occupation of Crimea to support victims of political and religious persecution. The charges against him are trumped up and have been brought in retaliation for his human rights work. He is a prisoner of conscience and should be freed immediately and unconditionally. At the beginning of March, Server Mustafayev and two co-defendants Memet Belyalov and Seyran Saliyev developed symptoms of a viral respiratory infection (VRI) but were not provided with adequate medical care. Suffering from fever and other symptoms, they continued to be brought to appear in court hearings for hours at a time. Server Mustafayev’s requests for medical tests and treatment were rejected and the notes to the court on his state of health were reportedly issued by the pre-trial detention facility’s medic without a proper examination. Server Mustafayev has now recovered from the infection but due to the lack of adequate medical care his health has deteriorated, and he may be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in detention. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights have called on states to consider the release of prisoners and persons on remand to prevent large scale COVID-19 outbreaks in places of detention, and to save lives. Both stressed the need to release those who have been detained for critical, dissenting views. The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights has stated in particular that it is imperative for “those persons, including human rights defenders, activists and journalists, who are detained in violation of human rights standards [to] be immediately and unconditionally released”. I urge you to take all the necessary steps to ensure that: - Server Mustafayev is released immediately and unconditionally, and that all charges against him are dropped; - Pending his release and considering additional risks to his health due to COVID-19, ensure he has access to adequate medical care in accordance with international human rights standards, in particular the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules). Yours sincerely,