Urgent Action: Crimea – Prisoner with underlying chest problems at risk of COVID-19

Crimean human rights defender Server Mustafayev has just recovered from a viral respiratory infection. After a month of infection, he is at grave risk of COVID-19.
During his illness he received inadequate medical care. He had to continue to appear in court. His trial before a Russian military court has been adjourned but he remains in detention. Server Mustafayev’s health remains frail which makes him more vulnerable to COVID-19.
He is a prisoner of conscience and should be immediately and unconditionally released.
Take Urgent Action to call for his immediate release and protect him from COVID-19.