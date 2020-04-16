Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action: Crimea – Prisoner with underlying chest problems at risk of COVID-19

Urgent Action: Crimea – Prisoner with underlying chest problems at risk of COVID-19

16th April 2020, 13:38:01 UTC

Crimean human rights defender Server Mustafayev has just recovered from a viral respiratory infection. After a month of infection, he is at grave risk of COVID-19.

During his illness he received inadequate medical care. He had to continue to appear in court. His trial before a Russian military court has been adjourned but he remains in detention. Server Mustafayev’s health remains frail which makes him more vulnerable to COVID-19.

He is a prisoner of conscience and should be immediately and unconditionally released.

Take Urgent Action to call for his immediate release and protect him from COVID-19.

