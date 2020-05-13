FUNDRAISE Donate
Urgent Action: China – COVID -19 Activist Chen Mei held incommunicado

13th May 2020, 10:55:38 UTC

Chen Mei, along with two other contributors to a crowd-sourced project known as Terminus2049, were taken away by police in Beijing on 19 April 2020.

Their arrest is related to their involvement in a project to retroactively archive censored articles relating to COVID-19. With no information about Chen Mei’s whereabouts or current condition, there are grave concerns that he is at real risk of torture or other ill-treatment.

He seems to have been arrested simply for collecting and archiving public information about COVID-19. Freedom to information is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression as recognized in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in China, there have been worrying reports of independent journalists being taken away by the police and harassment of citizens who openly criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.

