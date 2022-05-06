Urgent Action: Argentina- stop the unfair investigation into Dr Miranda Ruiz.

In December 2020, Argentina finally legalised abortion.

Despite this, Miranda Ruiz, a health professional who guaranteed access to legal abortion in the city of Tartagal in Argentina’s province of Salta, is being investigated by the criminal prosecutor of that city for the crime of causing an abortion without consent, a crime that she did not commit. The criminalisation of healthcare providers who guarantee access to legal abortions prevents doctors from providing basic care.

The investigation against Dr. Miranda Ruiz must be immediately closed. Guaranteeing access to abortion under the law is not a crime.

Take Urgent Action to call on the Criminal Prosecutor Gonzalo Ariel Vega to stop this unfair investigation.