Urgent Action: Activists in Zimbabwe arrested for Covid-19 protests

On 13 May, three opposition activists, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, were arrested for leading an anti-government protest over the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread hunger in the country at a police roadblock in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

On the same day, they were forcibly disappeared from police custody. During their abduction they were sexually assaulted and tortured.

Two days later, they were found abandoned in Bindura, 87km from Harare.

They are now in hospital but risk imprisonment after they are discharged.

There has been no enquires into their disappearance and their credible allegations of torture, including sexual assault.

On 26 May, police charged the activists with gathering with intent to promote public violence and breach of peace.

Zimbabwe is currently under lockdown due to COVID-19. The government has failed to adequately provide social protection, leaving more people in poverty and hunger. It is estimated that 7.7million people are at risk of hunger. They should be imprisoned for standing up for people at risk of hunger.

Joanna Mamombe, is a member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and alliance legislator for Harare West, Cecilia Chimbiri, is the the MDC(A) Youth National Vice Chairperson and Netsai Marova, is the Youth Deputy Organising Secretary.

Take Urgent Action now!