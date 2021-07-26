Ukraine: Investigate Attack Against LGBTI Activist

Ukrainian LGBTI activist Vitalina Koval has been waiting for justice for more than three years after surviving a homophobic attack in March 2018 for organising an event on International Women’s Day. The investigation is now at risk of being permanently closed on 31 July, which would deny her access to justice and set a damaging precedent.

Vitalina Koval is a human rights defender and active member of the LGBTI and feminist community in Ukraine. On 8 March 2018, when a public action she organised to mark International Women’s Day was coming to an end, six members of local anti-LGBTI group “Karpatska Sich” doused Vitalina Koval and other participants with paint. She received chemical burns to her eyes as a result.

During Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign 2018, more than 380,000 actions were taken around the world expressing support for Vitalina’s work for women’s and LGBTI rights and calling for justice in connection with the violent attack.

The investigation into this attack opened in December 2018 but has been marred with delays ever since. The investigation is now at risk of being closed on 31 July, which would deny Vitalina Koval’s right to equal access to justice, entrench impunity for homophobic attacks and set an extremely negative precedent for those seeking justice in similar situations.