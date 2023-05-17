Urgent Action: Ugandan President must veto anti-LGBTI legislation

On 2 May, Uganda’s Parliament passed the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill and sent it back to President Yoweri Museveni. The Bill criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct and has retained the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality”. It also allows a 20-year sentence for “promoting homosexuality”, which could outlaw any advocacy for the rights of LGBTI persons in the country.
We are running against the clock as the President has until 31 May to either sign, veto or return the Bill back to Parliament.
The President must veto the law and ensure the human rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, are protected.