TELL META AND TIKTOK: STOP REMOVING REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS INFORMATION

Post Body

Dear Mr Zuckerburg and Mr Chew, I am shocked to learn that posts on your platform offering information and assistance with abortion access have been taken down. Over the past few years, reproductive health and rights organisations have continued to face issues when sharing information on topics such as medication abortion and how to access abortion care. Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and international human rights bodies have consistently found that criminalising abortion violates the rights of women, girls, and people who can become pregnant. Abortion seekers must be able to access the healthcare information they need. All companies, including yours, have a responsibility to respect human rights – including the right to health and health-related rights such as access to information. As one of the world’s largest and most influential social media companies, your actions have expansive, worldwide consequences. Crucially, the corporate responsibility to respect human rights is independent of the state’s own human rights obligations. I demand that your company stops removing reproductive rights-related information and publicly commit to take action that would ensure access to this information is not restricted. Social media companies can play a crucial role in facilitating access to the right to health around the globe, especially where access to information and services is restricted. As private platforms, the visibility of content is entirely up to your specific policies and practices. Expanding and clarifying your policies and guidelines for users would provide greater transparency to organizations left in the dark when they have content removed, but receive little to no explanation as to why. Additionally, it is crucial that your company provides clarity on its platform recommendation systems, and how these systems treat abortion-related content. When companies like yours restrict access to critical, potentially lifesaving information about abortion care, you also become responsible for denying people their human rights. Sincerely,