TELL META AND TIKTOK: STOP REMOVING REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS INFORMATION

25th June 2024

25th June 2024, 11:17:16 UTC

Reproductive health and rights organisations have reported their abortion-related content being removed or marked as sensitive content — some have even been temporarily suspended from platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Removing abortion-related content on the internet is incredibly dangerous — it stops people from being able to access critical information and make informed decisions about their bodies.

We need these tech giants to know that we’re watching what they’re doing and they won’t get away with it.

Tell Mark Zuckerburg at Meta and Shou Zi Chew at TikTok: Stop taking down abortion information, and publicly commit to ensuring abortion information on your platforms remains accessible.

