Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Thailand – stop prosecuting children for protesting Thanakorn ‘Petch’ Phiraban, Chan Tonnamphet and ‘Sand’

Urgent Action: Thailand – stop prosecuting children for protesting Thanakorn ‘Petch’ Phiraban, Chan Tonnamphet and ‘Sand’

By 16th February 2023 Actions

 © Amnesty International

16th February 2023, 14:52:11 UTC

Thai authorities are prosecuting and harassing child human rights defenders for peacefully exercising their right to protest.

Authorities have sentenced LGBTI campaigner Thanakorn ‘Petch’ Phiraban, are investigating Chan Tonnamphet, an indigenous land rights activist, and are trying ‘Sand’, a youth activist, for protesting when they were under 18 years old.

As a result of speaking at two protests in 2020, when 17-year-old, Thanakorn ‘Petch’ Phiraban was sentenced in November 2022 to between 18 months and three years’ detention in a vocational and training centre for lèse-majesté. In December 2022, Thanakorn also received a suspended two-year sentence and faces additional charges including under the Emergency Decree. After taking part in protests in Bangkok in 2021, 17-year-old activist ‘Sand’ faces criminal proceedings, including under the now-defunct Emergency Decree imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, for peacefully protesting for changes in the government and the release of student protest leaders detained in 2021. Chan Tonnamphet, a Karen indigenous community land rights activist, is under investigation for violating the Emergency Decree after she voiced her community’s concerns about access to their land at a rally in Bangkok in 2022.

They are among 283 children targeted with criminal proceedings.

Take Urgent Action!

TAKE ACTION NOW

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: