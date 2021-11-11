Mohamed Baker loves cats so much, he has five of them. A football fan, he’s also into squash and motorbike riding. Baker, himself a Nubian, also enjoys Nubian music and culture.

But today, the human rights lawyer can only dream of what he loves. He’s in prison for defending some of the most marginalized people in Egypt.

In September 2019, he went to the prosecutor’s office to defend his friend and was himself arrested. Authorities never put him on trial. Instead, they made false, terrorism-related accusations against him and threw him in jail – all because they disagreed with his human rights work. Baker heads the Adalah Center for Rights and Freedoms, which supports human rights and people jailed unjustly.

In jail, the authorities have subjected Baker to one cruelty after another. They didn’t let him see his dying father. They’ve kept him in a cramped, fetid cell. And they’ve deprived him of a bed or mattress, hot water, outdoor exercise and even family photos.

Still Baker is hopeful. “One day… we will continue our work [to establish] free societies,” he says. Help bring that day forward.

Tell Egypt to release Baker immediately.