Thank you so much for your donation — your support truly strengthens this work.

Because of you, Amnesty can push harder for Ireland to show real moral leadership on the world stage this St. Patrick’s Day.

As the Taoiseach travels to Washington, we’re calling on him to stand firmly for human rights, defend international justice, and uphold the values that define Ireland’s global voice. Will you take one more step and add your name to this call for courageous leadership?

We’re urging the Taoiseach to tell President Trump that people in Ireland:

Reject the authoritarian approach his administration represents

Are appalled by the cruelty of ICE deportations

Will not be part of his Board of Peace

Oppose US sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Believe in a path of mutual understanding, cooperation, and human rights

Ireland’s history gives us a unique moral authority. Around the world, people look to us as a nation shaped by struggle, resilience, and a deep commitment to justice. This visit is a chance to honour that legacy.

By adding your name, you help ensure Ireland’s voice is clear, courageous, and impossible to ignore. You’ve already made a powerful contribution — now help amplify it by signing the petition.