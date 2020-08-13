FUNDRAISE Donate
Take action for health and essential workers facing reprisals dismissal, arrest and detention

By 13th August 2020 Actions

 

13th August 2020, 12:49:29 UTC

Health and essential workers are central to the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Their work is vital to ensure we can all access the care and services we need. They are putting their health and well-being at risk, working often in very difficult circumstances and with very little support. The time to ensure that health and essential workers are adequately protected is now – join the promise and help us care for them!

In Egypt, nine health care workers are arbitrarily detained on charges of “spreading false news” and “terrorism”.

In Russia, Dr Yulia Volkova is facing prosecution under the “fake news” legislation for a video she posted on Twitter, and Dr Tatyana Revva is facing reprisals and potential dismissal, both after complaining about a lack of PPE.

In Malaysia, police dispersed a peaceful protest against a hospital cleaning services company and detained five people.

In the US, nursing assistant Tainika Somerville was fired after posting a video on Facebook where she read out a petition calling for more PPE.

