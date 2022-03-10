Urgent Action: Sudan – release teenage protesters detained and tortured

Mohammed Adam (17) and Mohammed al-Fatih (18) were violently arrested with five of their friends on 14 January by a group of plain-clothed security agents as they were leaving a hospital in eastern Khartoum.
Mohammed Adam was seeking treatment at the hospital for a gunshot wound in his leg which he had sustained during a protest they attended demanding an end to the army’s coup since 25 October 2021.
The seven teenage protestors were interrogated about their alleged involvement with grassroots youth groups responsible for organising the 13 January protests. All those arrested were subsequently released, except for Mohammed Adam and Mohammed al-Fatih who remain detained.
Their arrest is believed, although not confirmed, to be in connection to the killing of a Police Brigadier during the protests. But there is no evidence of this.
There are credible concerns the youths were abducted and held without charge, in violation of their due process rights, and subjected to torture while in detention.
The Sudanese authorities must release them unless they are charged and remanded by an independent court.