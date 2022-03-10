Urgent Action: Sudan – release teenage protesters detained and tortured

Post Body

Dear Attorney General, I write to express my deep concern for the arbitrary detention and torture of Mohammed Adam (17) and Mohammed al-Fatih (18) who on 14 January, were violently arrested with five of their friends by a group of plain-clothed security agents as they were leaving a hospital in eastern Khartoum. Mohammed Adam was seeking treatment at the hospital for a gunshot wound in his leg which he had sustained the previous day, on 13 January, during a protest they attended demanding an end to the army’s coup since 25 October 2021. The seven teenage protestors were taken to the Northern Police station in downtown Khartoum, where they were interrogated about their alleged involvement with grassroots youth groups responsible for organizing the 13 January protests. All those arrested were subsequently released, except for Mohammed Adam and Mohammed al-Fatih who remain detained. Until 20 January, the two were held at an undisclosed location. On 20 January, it was confirmed that they were being held at the premises of the Federal Investigation Department in Khartoum North. For the first three weeks of their detention, they were held incommunicado – without access to their families, lawyer, or a doctor. On 8 February, Mohammed Adam’s mother was allowed to visit him for the first time since his arrest, but he has yet to be seen by a doctor or granted access to his lawyer. He is now on hunger strike in protest of their arbitrary detention. Furthermore, Mohammed Adam and Mohammed al-Fatih have allegedly been tortured by police and security agents in custody. One of the friends who was detained with him reported seeing Mohammed Adam being beaten on his injured leg, and his mother reports that she saw that two nails had been hammered into his legs, which had also been beaten, leaving him unable to walk. Their arrest is believed, although not confirmed, to be in connection to the killing of a Police Brigadier during the 13 January protests in Khartoum, which it is widely believed the authorities suspect Mohammed Adam and Mohammed al-Fatih of being responsible for, though no evidence to support this has been provided and the two have still not been charged. Unless they are charged with an internationally recognisable criminal offence and remanded by an independent court, I urge you to immediately release Mohammed Adam and Mohammed al-Fatih as their detention is arbitrary and in violation of their due process rights. Pending their release, they must be protected from further torture and other ill-treatment, and granted regular and unfettered access to their lawyers, families and any necessary medical treatment. The reports of their torture must also be immediately investigated, independently and efficiently. Yours sincerely,