Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
South Africa: Protect Nonhle Mbuthuma and defend her local community

South Africa: Protect Nonhle Mbuthuma and defend her local community

By 26th February 2020 Actions

 

26th February 2020, 12:37:30 UTC

Nonhle Mbuthuma is a Women Human Rights Defender from the Amadiba Community in South Africa, threatened for fighting for her community.

She has been vocal in her opposition to a titanium mining license being awarded to an Australian company against the wishes of her community. She is a spokesperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee.

As a result, she has been followed, threatened, intimidated and harassed by unknown persons including those claiming to be part of the SA intelligence service.

Nonhle remains at risk of threats and harassment as the Minister and the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) are determined to see the start of titanium mining in the Amadiba community.

Join our call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure his government to guarantee’s Nonhle Mbuthuma’s safety and ensures that she is protected from harassment and intimidation and immediately investigate the threats against Nonhle and respect the rights of the Amadiba community.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: