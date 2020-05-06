FUNDRAISE Donate
Fundraise Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Sign up to our mailing list

Sign up to our mailing list

By 6th May 2020 Actions

 

6th May 2020, 12:34:23 UTC

Sign up to Amnesty Ireland emails to stay up to date with human rights issues both in Ireland and around the world. Stay informed about our events, receive regular petitions, and learn about other ways you can support human rights.

Sign up

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: