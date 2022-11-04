Urgent Action: Türkiye- Free Prof Şebnem Korur Fincanci

Police detained Prof Şebnem Korur Fincancı, the head of the Union of Turkish Medical Associations in the early hours of 26 October 2022 for calling for an investigation into the Turkish armed forces. She was arrested for allegedly ‘making propaganda for a terrorist organisation.’
Prof Şebnem Korur Fincancı is a prominent human rights defender and forensic medicine expert.
After Prof Fincancı called for an independent investigation into allegations that Turkish armed forces might have used chemical weapons in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ministry of Defence ordered a criminal investigation to be launched against her. She made these comments during a live TV interview.
Prof Fincancı must be released immediately and unconditionally from detention and must not be prosecuted for her human rights work.