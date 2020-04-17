Saudi Arabia: Release Women Human Rights Defenders Immediately

Loujain was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia in May 2018. Her crime? She was an activist, fighting for the right of women in Saudi Arabia to be legally allowed to drive.

She won. Women are now allowed to drive cars themselves. For this, she has been imprisoned for two years. She’s in jail because she challenged the state and spoke out. Because she embarrassed the powerful in Saudi Arabia and wouldn’t back down. She’s been tortured, threatened with sexual abuse, and now she’s facing the pandemic too.

Because of the conditions in prisons, they are high risk from outbreaks of Covid-19. Loujain needs us more than ever to demand her freedom now, and the freedom of others like her.

Only a few weeks ago, Loujain offered to volunteer to help other prisoners suffering from Covid-19. Her family were not surprised. This is the type of person Loujain is.

Saudi Arabian authorities have released some prisoners in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. But not human rights activists. All court cases have been suspended, including Loujain’s. And now they’ve cut off her only contact with her family too, so they don’t even know if she has the virus, if she’s being tortured again, or tell her what’s happening on the outside world.

Saudi officials think we won’t care because of the Covid-19 crisis. Prove them wrong.

Sign the petition to demand that the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman immediately and unconditionally releases Loujain and all Saudi Arabia heroes who are at grave risk of COVID-19.