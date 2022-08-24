Saudi Arabia: Free Salma al-Shehab, an activist jailed for 34 years

Activist jailed for 34 years for tweets

Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi activist and academic has been sentenced to 34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban for tweeting.

On 9 August, the Specialised Criminal Court in the Saudi capital, Riyadh sentenced her after a grossly unfair trial. She is from Saudi Arabia’s Shi’a minority.

She was accused, among other things, to “disturbing public order” for using Twitter and retweeting activists who support women’s rights.

According to court documents reviewed by Amnesty International, she was detained in solitary confinement for 285 days before she was brought to trial. She was also denied access to legal representation throughout her pre-trial detention, including during interrogations.

The Saudi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Salma al-Shehab and quash her conviction.