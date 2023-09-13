Urgent Action: Saudi Arabia – man sentenced to death over tweets

54-year-old retired teacher Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi has been sentenced to death for his peaceful online activity on Twitter and YouTube.

The charge sheet cited several tweets based on which Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was convicted, including posts in which he criticized the Saudi King and Crown Prince and Saudi’s foreign policy, called for the release of detained religious clerics, and protested increased prices.

The death sentence against Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, who has a total of just 10 followers on both of his anonymous Twitter accounts is a marked escalation in the kingdom’s crackdown on any form of dissent.

Saudi authorities have spent billions of dollars trying to rehabilitate their image, but no amount of money can whitewash just how repressive the country has become. The death sentence against Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi who is accused of nothing other than expressing his opinions on social media, is ludicrous.

We are calling on Saudi authorities to quash Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi’s conviction and release him immediately and unconditionally.