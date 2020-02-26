Russian Federation: Release LGBTI and Women’s Rights Activist

Russian activist and artist, Yulia Tsvetkova, is facing prosecution and harassment for defending women’s and LGBTI rights. Take action now to call for her immediate and unconditional release.

Yulia Tsvetkova has been under house arrest since 22 November 2019, under absurd charges of “production and dissemination of pornography” for her drawings of the female body. She is facing up to six years in prison if convicted – simply because she posted art on social media.

On 11 December, she was also issued with a fine of 50,000 rubles (US$780) under Russia’s “gay propaganda laws” for being the administrator of two LGBTI online communities.

Yulia has been the target of an overtly homophobic campaign and relentless harassment.

Yulia’s only “crime” is her activism and promotion of women’s rights and LGBTI rights through her art and drawings and exercising her right to freedom of expression.

She is a prisoner of conscience and must be immediately and unconditionally released.