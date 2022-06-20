Russian Federation: Free LGBTIQ+ artist facing 10 years for anti-war action

Show your solidarity and take action this Pride Month for LGBTIQ+ Russian songwriter and artist Aleksandra (Sasha) Skochilenko, accused of sharing anti-war information.

Aleksandra (Sasha) Skochilenko was arrested on 11 April accused of replacing price tags with anti-war information in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg. She is charged with “disseminating knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces”.

Aleksandra has a serious health condition and placing her in pre-trial detention where she is not getting the full appropriate diet and medical care puts her health and wellbeing at risk.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. On 30 May a court extended the pretrial detention of artist Aleksandra until 1 July.

Aleksandra’s partner Sonya has called for solidarity: “Please help stop the Russian authorities from killing my girlfriend.” Aleksandra and Sonya have been together for almost six years. Sonya says she is “afraid of losing my dearest and closest person, because imprisonment can kill her or make her disabled for life.” The investigation made Sonya a witness in Aleksandra’s criminal trial. That means they now cannot even see each other.

Call on the Prosecutor of Saint Petersburg to immediately drop the criminal case against Aleksandra and release her and, pending that, to ensure Aleksandra is held in conditions meeting international standards, and provided with appropriate medical care and diet.

